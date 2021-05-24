Editorials Go for lean Kenya Power

The loss-making electricity distributor had said the restructuring had been informed by its current financial challenges that has affected its ability to run sustainably.

The electricity monopoly had clearly indicated that it is seeking a consultant to, among other things, advise on phased workforce reduction to make it competitive and offer efficient service.

Kenya Power should stick to this plan that is also targeting reduction of debts, cut in electricity theft and strategy for renegotiating bulk power purchases.

To abruptly renege on workforce reduction in the face of pressure from employees is to open a window for other key stakeholders such as suppliers, lenders and customers to resist the plan.

For a listed company with a functioning board, the restructuring plan must have been a well thought out idea before a tender was put up. High operating costs, rising power losses, bulging debts and poor customer service are problems that cannot be just wished away.