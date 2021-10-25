Editorials Go for hospital fees caps

National Assembly Committee on Health Chairperson Sabina Chege and members of the Committee address the Media on November 29, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The collapse of the Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is a blow to millions of Kenyans missing treatment because of high hospital fees.

We've witnessed cases where patients have been detained and services denied because they were unable to pay.

Under the proposed amendment, hospital charges were to be determined and capped by a council.

Medical services are essential as such it is the position of this paper that there should be caps on fees charged. Medical bills, especially in top private hospitals, have outpaced the national inflation in recent years and added more pressure on families.

Therefore, the Parliamentary Committee on Health should take back the Bill and consider the views of stakeholders to ensure it meets the constitutional threshold.

They should look at factors inflating the bills, including the cost of medicines, doctors’ fees and medical equipment.