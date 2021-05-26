Editorials Graft war needs timelines

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By BUSINESS DAILY

For decades, Kenyans have become accustomed to seeing public servants fatten their bank accounts with public funds followed with half-hearted effort to prosecute them.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s (EACC) disclosure that public servants are sitting on Sh25 billion in illegally acquired wealth is sobering and calls for a better effort to return this money to taxpayers.

For decades, Kenyans have become accustomed to seeing public servants fatten their bank accounts with public funds followed with half-hearted effort to prosecute them.

What this country needs if the cycle of endemic corruption is to end is to have these cases prosecuted and concluded speedily, so that the funds can be returned to their rightful use and owners.

We can take a good lesson from the UK which speedily prosecuted British printer Smith & Ouzman for paying out bribes to Kenyan electoral and examination officials to win printing tenders, and repatriated to Kenya some Sh52 million seized from the firm.

Local corruption cases on the other hand are known to take years in courts, leaving the perpetrators free to enjoy the loot and giving them enough time to hide this ill-gotten wealth.

In order to restore public faith and goodwill in the fight against corruption, the authorities involved in bringing these cases to a close must make a better effort to see them through.