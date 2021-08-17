Editorials Guard against favouritism in civil servants bonus plan

While the idea behind the planned cash bonus scheme for top performing civil servants is good, there is reason to be sceptical based on the government’s track record.

Excellence should be rewarded, but unless proper checks are put in place, the scheme could become the latest cash cow for well-connected workers. We have seen it happen with the allowances that are public workers’ gravy train, costing taxpayers billions of shillings every year.

Unfortunately, the regulations by the Public Service Commission do not inspire confidence that the scheme will be insulated from such kind of schemers.

The PSC proposes that every organisation will set up a performance contracting committee to set targets, monitor and evaluate employee performance. That is all in order.

However, the composition of the committee — made up of two PSC commissioners and representatives from the line ministry, the Treasury and two other unspecified public bodies — casts doubts on its ability to ensure that the cash will go to those that truly deserve it.

It would have been reassuring if the committee were composed of persons unlikely to be compromised by the many wheeler-dealers who roam the corridors of government offices looking for palms to grease in exchange for favours.

Perhaps the PSC should consider contracting the performance management function to a professional organisation.

But even as the PSC looks to reward the top performers, it should have a wider plan to address the poor performance in the civil service workforce.

For far too long the public service has been no more than a lay-by station for workers waiting to retire as they concentrate on their private businesses on the side. This has to come to a stop.

If poor performers can’t pull pup their socks they should be sacked and their jobs offered to many of the jobless youth looking for employment.

This is the best way to cure the poor performance problem and ensure that the public gets the services it deserves. But in the meanwhile let’s ensure that only truly deserving top performers get the cash bonuses.