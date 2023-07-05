Editorials Hasten new taxes suit to end uncertainty

Uncertainty has the effect of undermining confidence and creating major risks for Kenya’s recovering economy.

The legal battle over the newly signed finance law that doubled fuel tax and introduced new taxes is now one of the main sources of uncertainty.

The court froze the law, which is known as the Finance Act, in a case brought by an Opposition senator seeking a declaration that certain parts of the law should be stopped on grounds that they are unconstitutional.

The fate of the new taxes expected to fund the government through June 2024 is unknown.

This uncertainty is bad for the government, businesses and the economy, whose growth slowed in the quarter to March.

Therefore, it’s of chief importance for the High Court to conclude the suit swiftly and issue a firm direction on the status of the new taxes.

Businesses require certainty over the new taxes and levies for their own planning, which ultimately inform decisions such as expansion plans—which provide the much-needed demand for goods and services and ultimately new jobs.

The Finance Act is also important to the government, which argues that extra revenue measures are needed to help deal with growing debt repayments and fund job-creating initiatives.

The new law has doubled the fuel tax to 16 percent and is set to introduce a 1.5 percent housing levy for all employees as well as increased taxes on certain salaries and mobile money transfers.

The court has a duty of restoring certainly through a speedy conclusion of the suit and granting orders on the status of the proposed taxes.