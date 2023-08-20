Editorials Heed CBK’s advice on renewed rate cap push

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge before National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Parliament buildings Nairobi on August 16, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

It is not surprising that interest rate control is back in public debate.

The move by the Monetary Policy Committee in June to raise the benchmark rate – from 9.50 to 10.50 in response to an inflation crisis at the time triggered cautious and tighter lending conditions by commercial banks.

More and more commercial banks have also been implementing the risk-based pricing model after receiving approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), setting relatively high rates for borrowers deemed high-risk

The constrained private sector credit growth has prompted a Member of Parliament to draft a Bill seeking to reintroduce the interest rate cap regime, which was scrapped in 2019.

Then President Uhuru Kenyatta cited the squeeze on credit to the private sector for his decision to reject the retention of the interest rate cap in that year’s Finance Bill. The banks, he noted, preferred to lend to big corporate clients and the public sector at the expense of the micro, small and medium enterprises.

CBK governor Kamau Thugge, appearing before a parliamentary committee, last week warned of the same danger while arguing against the renewed attempt to bring back interest rate capping.

We hope the MPs will heed Dr Thugge’s advice to shelve the Bill. But the CBK governor also needs to prevail upon the government to stop crowding out the private sector from the domestic borrowing market.

The regulator must also ensure that banks implementing the risk-based pricing model do not manipulate the credit scoring and information-sharing system to unfairly block individuals and small businesses from accessing loans.