Editorials Heed expert warning on spending cut risks

Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The deep spending cuts proposed by the Treasury in the supplementary budget are hardly surprising given its recent public admission that the country was in dire financial straits and the oft-repeated political narrative that administration inherited an economy on its knees.

It also looks pretty obvious that the axe would fall on some of the multi-million shilling infrastructural projects started by the previous administration and blamed for plunging the country into a public debt trap.

However, the lawmakers currently scrutinising the budget documents need to ensure that key projects don’t stall and the spending cuts do not worsen the pending bills crisis in public institutions.

They should address concerns by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) – the unit which advises them on budget, finance and economic issues – that a proper assessment might not have been carried out to determine which projects are subjected to spending cuts on merit.

The PBO has, for example, questioned the imposition of a 60 percent uniform reduction in the development budget of public universities, warning that lecture halls, student hostels, libraries, laboratories and dining halls risk joining the list of stalled or abandoned projects.

Fiscal analysts at the PBO last Thursday told the National Assembly Committee on Education that the spending cuts could undermine completion of the projects and saddle the with pending bills where commitments have been made.

Pending bills at the public universities stood at Sh62 billion as at February 2022.

With the spending cuts, they could be staring at a deeper crisis.

