Helb should now explore alternative fund options

Student loan beneficiaries at Helb offices in Nairobi.

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) should make efforts to secure alternative funding sources to reduce overreliance on loan recoveries and the Treasury.

While its recent four-month penalty waiver that ended June 30 was a laudable campaign, having seen a 14 percent drop in the rate of defaults, it is not adequate to raise enough money for university and mid-level college student loans.

Helb is supposed to be a revolving fund in which beneficiaries who have completed studies pay back the loans to support a new group of students.

But with high unemployment rates and companies’ hiring freezes heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency is faced with mounting defaults. Coupled with reduced allocation and delayed release of funds by the State, Helb’s ability to support poor students is largely weakened.

Without sufficient funding for needy students pursuing higher education to better their livelihoods and uplift their families, the scale tilts in favour of affluent students, exacerbating social inequalities.

At the beginning of February, for instance, some 75,000 university freshers were yet to get State funding to pay for their tuition and upkeep following cash flow challenges at the Helb.

That is why the agency must first continue using innovative ways to recover loans and reduce defaults.

Encouraging voluntary loan repayments, allowing beneficiaries to come up with a repayment plan and waiving penalties for such individuals are good approaches.

Further, Helb could work closely with other agencies, such as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), whose intelligence gathering and enforcement actions have enhanced tax compliance.

Helb should also go beyond its traditional sources of funds. Long-dated loans from development financiers with terms of even up to 30 years and very low-interest rates are worthy of consideration.

With such a financing approach, Helb could maintain its current affordable interest rates, ensuring that qualified learners can take up loans and service them once they enter the labour market.