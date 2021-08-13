Editorials Help start-ups to succeed

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The surge in new business registrations in a Covid-19 environment is an encouraging sign for economic recovery efforts.

Data from the Registrar of Companies shows the business names registered in the year to June rose 38.7 percent to 101,674 compared to 73,302 in a similar period last year.

The surge in new business registrations in a Covid-19 environment is an encouraging sign for economic recovery efforts.

Data from the Registrar of Companies shows the business names registered in the year to June rose 38.7 percent to 101,674 compared to 73,302 in a similar period last year.

The listings were driven by Kenyans seeking to start small businesses, with the majority targeting supplying the national government, county governments and State corporations with goods and services.

Many jobs have been lost due to the disruptions brought about by the pandemic since mid-March last year and entrepreneurship carries the hope of turning around fortunes of many households.

The big test, however, is whether these start-ups will be able to live beyond their first birthday, reward their owners’ efforts and support the economy by creating jobs.

The government should step in to streamline accessibility to funding opportunities and offer free business incubation workshops to the entrepreneurs.

Multiple taxes, corruption and delayed payments for those businesses that trade with the State are also issues that need urgent intervention so as not to stifle start-ups.