Editorials Honour the pay parity pledges in ESG reports

Sustainability reporting obligations are making Kenyan companies face the truth of the difference between the earnings of men and women. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

For years the gender pay gap – the difference between the earnings of men and women —has been a hush-up. But now sustainability reporting obligations are making Kenyan companies face the truth.

Most of the reports show that female employees earn much less compared to their colleagues in the same position. The underrepresentation of women is particularly wide in top leadership.

It is commendable, however, that more companies are committing to addressing the pay disparity as part of sound corporate governance.

For instance, females in senior management at cigarette manufacturer, British American Tobacco (BAT) earn 19 percent more than their male counterparts in the same job category, which the company attributes to performance.

The company says that at the senior management level, they have a strong female talent group of consistent high performers.

Acting on these sustainability reports will help address the gender-based discriminatory practices, achieve social justice for working women and eliminate bias in pay systems that taint a company’s image and lead to costly legal actions.