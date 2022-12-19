Editorials Hunt for KQ strategic investor long overdue

The hunt for KQ strategic investor is long overdue. PHOTO | NMG

The plan to get a strategic investor for a quick turnaround of Kenya Airways is welcome and should not be delayed.

The loss-making national carrier requires cash and technical expertise to defend and grow market share as regional competitors seeking to carve out larger stakes pour cash into their airlines.

Countries like Tanzania and Rwanda are investing heavily in their national carriers, threatening KQ’s market share and quick return to profitability.

For KQ, the options are two – nationalise the airline or have a foreign carrier buy a stake to shepherd the turnaround.

Several analysts concur that a government takeover would not return the airline to profitability.

It is feared that full State ownership will deny the airline its commercial flexibility and entangle the carrier in some of the limitations imposed on other State-owned firms, such as public tendering regulations.

This is borrowed from the leaf that the government is not good at doing business and should instead leave the running of firms to private investors.

The State has failed to manage the airline properly in the past and making it a parastatal risk transferring inefficiencies and low productivity associated with State corporations.

Therefore, the push by President William Ruto to sell the government’s entire 48.9 per cent stake is an option that must be pursued with speed to rescue the ailing carrier.

Kenya Airways was privatised more than 20 years ago but sank into debt and losses in 2014 after a failed expansion drive and a slump in travellers after a major terror attack.

The airline, which has been surviving on State bailouts since the Covid-19 pandemic, reported a Sh9.8 billion loss in August — a better performance than the Sh11.48 billion loss it recorded in the same period a year earlier.

But the State must move quickly to get a strategic partner for Kenya Airways.