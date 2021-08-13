Editorials IEBC should avoid missteps ahead of the 2022 elections

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary It is unconscionable that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can publish a legal notice that is easily challenged only one year to the General Election.

It is unconscionable that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) can publish a legal notice that is easily challenged only one year to the General Election.

The National Assembly’s Committee of Delegated Legislation has dismissed the IEBC’s gazette notice of key rules, including the capping of campaign spending, citing missteps by the electoral body.

The IEBC had two major missteps: taking the draft rules to Parliament just four days before the deadline and doing so after publishing the notice.

Ordinarily, it is the IEBC that should be reminding everyone else, including the lawmakers, what the law says about the electoral processes.

According to the House committee, the Wafula Chebukati team published the rules without the input of Parliament as required by law.

These rules should be presented for debate 12 months before the General Election, which will be on August 9 next year.

How did the IEBC expect Parliament to debate the rules in four days and have them published within the legal timelines? If the custodians are the ones doing things in a rush like this, who will inspire confidece in the voter?

Through the last-minute rush, is the IEBC warning everyone else that they are not ready for the 2022 polls?

Less than a year to the event, Mr Chebukati and his team should be burning the midnight oil fixing the nuts and bolts in the push to deliver credible elections.

At this time, the electoral commission should be running countless campaigns, training, recruiting, procuring and collaborating with eyes on a credible poll.

It is therefore shocking that the custodian itself seems not to know the route to the destination. Were this to be the case, how will the IEBC be in charge of the entire process?

Over the years, Kenya’s elections have been such a messy affair that the electoral agency must not miss obvious protocols like has happened about the campaign spending notices.

We urge the electoral agency to urgently tie the loose ends and convince the voter that it is prepared to conduct credible elections in 2022 elections.