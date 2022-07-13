Editorials IMF conditions necessary

Kenya should follow through on its commitments on the implementation of the International Monetary Fund’s conditions rather than seeking extensions and waivers to access the $2.34 billion (about Sh257 billion) emergency loans.

The IMF has revealed Kenya has requested certain waivers on the programme, indicating the country has failed to meet some of the conditions set by the fund.

The IMF conditions include reforms at State enterprises, a special audit on Covid-19 expenditure and wealth declaration by public servants.

While reforms are painful, they are key to reducing our debt vulnerabilities by raising more revenues and cutting unnecessary costs while improving transparency and governance.

Kenya should remain disciplined to the IMF programme especially as we approach the forthcoming elections where fiscal slippages are tempting, in a bid to please the electorate.

The country cannot risk losing access to IMF and the World Bank concessional loans at a time when the global financial market is in turmoil, making access to dollar loans very expensive.