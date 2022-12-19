Editorials Include middle class in Ruto housing plan

An apartment block under construction. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

A new survey has revealed that more than 85 per cent of middle-income families in Nairobi live in rented houses, giving a new perspective on the housing crisis facing most Kenyans.

The survey by real estate and investment firm JLL Africa shows that 439,051 households out of 513,755 lived in rented units by the end of last year, pointing to the financial challenges facing middle-income Kenyans in their bid to own homes.

This comes at a time when house prices in Nairobi have increased at the fastest pace in 11 years on the back of renewed demand from buyers and a spike in the cost of construction materials like cement and steel, further pushing the units out of reach.

The average price of a house within Nairobi rose 10.5 per cent in the year ended June compared to a drop of 1.7 per cent in a similar period a year earlier.

It is concerning that the market appears to be addressing only the rich, who currently have an oversupply and the poor, who have received a good share of attention in recent months, leaving out the middle-income households who have higher spending power.

Policymakers crafting the new housing plan by the Ruto administration should find a way of addressing the middle-income bracket who appear to be missing out on the housing party.