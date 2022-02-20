Editorials Increasing dirty cash surveillance timely

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Money launderers had made the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) their haven to ship out billions of shillings in handbags, making Nairobi a hotspot in the region.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officials last week intercepted a Kenyan identified as Paul Kemboi travelling from Burundi with Sh238 million in foreign currency at the JKIA.

After years of watching Nairobi become a playground for money launderers, Kenyan authorities appear to have finally put their house in order.

Money launderers had made the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) their haven to ship out billions of shillings in handbags, making Nairobi a hotspot in the region.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs officials last week intercepted a Kenyan identified as Paul Kemboi travelling from Burundi with Sh238 million in foreign currency at the JKIA.

Mr Kemboi joins a growing list of travellers who have been nabbed with tens to hundreds of millions of shillings either stashed in bags or parcels at Kenya’s main airport in Nairobi.

On January 28, customs officials arrested a Bahraini national identified as Khalid Jameel Saeed, while carrying US $975,000 (Sh110.8m) in cash.

Customs officials on December 4, 2020, intercepted Nigerian Mauzu Bala carrying in his handbag $880,000 (Sh100 million), 60,000 euros (Sh7.74 million) and 63,000 naira (Sh17,010).

Section 12 (1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act requires a person to declare any amount above $10,000 (more than Sh1 million) at the port of entry.

The US government has in the past put Kenya on the list of global hotspots for money laundering, citing insufficient controls on the circulation of dirty cash and the lack of laws against terrorism financing.

A report published in 2019 by the United States Department of State Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said money laundering in Kenya occurred in the formal and informal sectors, fuelled by domestic and foreign criminal operations.

Nations that are classified as havens for money laundering attract scrutiny from global financial players and banks while investors are likely to carry out additional checks on payments involving entities from listed jurisdictions.

Kenya passed anti-money laundering legislation in 2009 and enacted several regulations in the following years, including the one that requires commercial banks to report all suspicious cash transactions above Sh1 million.

State agencies must step up the fight and ensure that Kenya is not isolated.