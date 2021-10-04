Editorials Insurance controls welcome

More by this Author Summary The inclusion of insurance brokers and agents to reveal the identity of policyholders and their sources of income in the latest drive to combat money laundering and flow of illicit money is a big step especially since they collect billions of shillings.

In 2019 the brokers and agents controlled 85 percent or an equivalent of Sh164.8 billion in premiums, with insurance firms collecting policies worth Sh27.1 billion through their networks.

The government’s effort to police the insurance sector against money laundering is a step in the right direction.

Kenya is finally catching up with regulators across the globe who are increasingly monitoring the flow of cash within the insurance industry to capture money laundering cases.

The State is working to add more businesses and professions to the list of entities with reporting obligations including lawyers, employees of accounting firms and trusts holding assets for wealthy people once fresh changes to the law are brought to Parliament.

Tightening controls against money laundering is key in shedding that reputation and building the country’s attractiveness to investors, especially as Kenya targets to develop Nairobi into a regional financial hub.