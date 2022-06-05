Editorials Intensify war on poaching

Kenya Wildlife Services rangers inspect the carcass of an elephant killed by poachers. PHOTO | KWS

By BUSINESS DAILY

The exploits of three Kenyans charged in a US court with ivory and rhino horn trafficking have brought the war against poaching back to focus.

Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur, 62, who pleaded guilty to poaching charges in a US court, and his accomplices made Sh864.8 million in seven years from the illegal sale of ivory and rhinoceros horns.

Documents from a New York federal court have revealed that Surur was part of a transnational criminal syndicate that was involved in large-scale trafficking and smuggling of rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory.

Mr Surur has pleaded guilty to the crimes which involved illegal poaching of more than 35 rhinoceros and about 100 elephants -- both endangered species -- across seven African countries, including Kenya.

Another Kenyan, Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, is in custody awaiting extradition while an accomplice, Abdi Hussein Ahmed, is still at large with a bounty of up to $1 million on his head.

These three should provide Kenyan law enforcers with clues on how to put a stop to the illegal trade that has endangered our wildlife. Police should use them as a case study and uproot all their networks once and for all.