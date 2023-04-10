Editorials Introduce measures to spur business activity

A skyline of nairobi City. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

A new survey shows that the private sector activity slowed down for the second consecutive month in March.

The Stanbic Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which indicates trends in the country’s key economic sectors such as manufacturing, retail, agriculture, services and construction, stood at 49.2 – meaning the business conditions continue to deteriorate.

A PMI below 50 denotes a decline in business conditions. The slowing private sector activity is largely attributed to inflationary pressures and cash flow problems, with about 30 percent of businesses surveyed reporting rising purchase prices due to difficulties accessing dollars and worsening exchange rates.

The deteriorating business conditions raise concerns because of their implications for the economy, including jobs and tax revenues for the government. If the business environment deteriorates further, it might prompt companies to freeze hiring and shed jobs, for instance.

It is therefore important that the authorities introduce measures to significantly improve business conditions and minimise the effects of new disruptions such as the recent political tension in the country.

The Central Bank of Kenya, for example, needs to do much more to fix the dollar crisis, with its recent interventions yet to significantly ease the shortage.

The government should also figure out how relieve the increasing tax burden on businesses. Manufacturers have especially taken issue with tax policies such as the recent amendments to excise duty rules.

Unless the situation improves dramatically, the administration may also have to reconsider its position on subsidies at some point.