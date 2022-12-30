Editorials Investing retirees pensions key agenda

A past function by the County Pensions Fund. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The enactment of the County Governments Retirements Scheme in 2019 was meant to create an umbrella scheme for all staff and officers serving in the 47 county governments as well as safeguard their retirement benefits.

The law was also enacted to clear the confusion as to which pension scheme the county employees should subscribe to.

The enactment of the law, however, appears to have rattled several bodies who argued that the new law brought the financial services under the control of the national government and which is prone to political interference. Employment and Labour Relations Court recently agreed that the involvement of the Treasury in the management of pensions for county staff is a violation of Constitution.

Key among them was that the Act violates Article 6 of the Constitution, which provides that the government at the national and county levels should conduct relations on the basis of consultation and cooperation.

But what should be stressed, however, is not who manages the schemes but how the retirees’ funds are invested, especially looking at past missed opportunities.