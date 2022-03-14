Editorials Issue titles for public land

By BUSINESS DAILY

About 1,500 prime government land parcels in Nairobi, including those owned by State corporations and public utilities such as schools, lack title deeds exposing them to the risk of invasion by private developers.

According to documents tabled in Parliament by Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, private developers had leased several parcels of public land within Pumwani and Eastleigh areas under the authority of the Nairobi City County government.

Lands officials claim the titling programme has been slowed down by court cases. But the government being the sole issuer of title deeds should be able to demonstrate to the courts which parcels belong to the State.

The fact that it has not issued the crucial documents to its ministries, departments and agencies indicates that the failure may be deliberate. Some officials may be working in cahoots with developers to transfer the properties to private hands.

This has created a problem where public institutions are unable to expand their facilities to meet growing demand yet they have sufficient land to do so. If the government doesn’t act urgently, most institutions, especially hospitals and schools, will be left without playing grounds or land for expansion.