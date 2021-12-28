Editorials Job loss: Make workplace fair for female employees

More by this Author Summary Latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data show women were dealt the biggest blow in shedding 115,409 jobs or 10.2 percent of females in formal employment in 2020.

Their male counterparts only suffered a 3.9 percent decline or 71,993 jobs during the pandemic, underscoring the heavy burden borne by the female workforce.

Now only 36.8 percent of Kenyans in formal employment are women down from 38.4 per cent the previous year.

It is unfortunate that more women than men have been laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic turbulences despite the push for gender parity at the workplace and elsewhere in Kenya and across the globe.

The number of women in formal employment reduced to 1,011,052 in 2020 from 1,126,461 the previous year.

Also, women at the very top of employment fell from 32,646 to 29,807.

These figures are worrying and are a step backwards on the progress that had been made to make workplaces fairer to all and sundry.

Job losses among women also indicate that poverty rates among women have increased over the past year.

Layoffs should not disadvantage just a section of workforce. Organisations should strive to make workplaces fair for all employees from diverse backgrounds.

Multiple studies have shown that diverse workforces are more productive.

Such work environments are also happier and employees enjoy healthy relationships in the office and outside, which is reflected in increased productivity and professional growth.

Therefore, recruitment and layoffs should be based on qualifications and not gender. Employers should get the balance right going into the future.

We understand that Covid-19 is a challenge for most companies and non-profits, however, this does not sufficiently explain why more women than men should lose their livelihoods and be more exposed.