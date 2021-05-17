Editorials Judiciary without CFO for 7 years is painful injustice

Chief registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The Judiciary should act fast and fill the position of finance director that has remained vacant for many years.

For an institution that is allocated more than Sh15 billion annually of public funds, it is important to have someone permanently in charge of finances.

Parliament has opened an inquiry into the failure by the Judiciary to fill this crucial position, seven years after it fell vacant.

The House wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to explain why it has allowed an acting director to hold office for this number of years.

Ordinarily, this institution should have guidelines on how long one can act in such a position. And, should it be seven years, then such codes are ripe for urgent review.

Despite holding interviews to find a substantive head, JSC has failed to fill the position, leaving the candidates who were assessed in a dilemma.

Ms Susan Oyatsi has been appointed twice to hold the office and has acted for close to five years without being appointed to take up the position substantively.

Acting in a position for long leaves the holder of the office at the behest of other people and in some instances corrupt officials can use the gap for selfish gains.

A permanent holder of the office is at liberty of making independent decisions without the fear of being kicked out when their actions are unpopular.

Having someone acting for long interferes with their professional and career progression. Employees apply for higher positions so that they can grow in their careers.

The situation in Judiciary is an indication of unwillingness among certain people to follow the law and do what is right. Doing what is right is a form of justice; and, staying with a position vacant for this long smacks of injustice to people of Kenya.

Unfortunately in this case, it is the judiciary on the wrong. Action should be taken against people sleeping on their jobs.