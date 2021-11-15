Editorials KAA penalty unacceptable

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Alex Gitari when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee at parliament buildings on November 11, 2021, to respond to audit queries raised by the office of the auditor general for the 2017/18 to 2018/19 financial years. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary That a Chinese contractor whose equipment has been lying at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) since 2017 is demanding a Sh1.5 billion compensation from the Kenya Airports Authority raises a lot of questions.

The Sh1.5 billion compensation is a huge burden on the taxpayer that should have not have been the case were the agency to budget properly, assessing the need for a runway before signing the contract.

Why did it take the KAA so long to resolve the issue after realising, as it says, that priorities were changing from expanding the project runway to the terminals?

Why was Sinohydro Corporation, the contractor, kept so long on site while its expensive equipment were gathering dust and rotting with no work going on?

There is a need for a culture of running assessments to ensure a project meets the threshold of need and it runs to completion, delivering value for money to the taxpayer and the government, not woes.

Both the litigation and the financial obligations are such expensive loads that should either be avoided or reduced.

We ask all State agencies to be on top of things when running projects by making good use of their talent or resorting to consultancies in case of capacity gaps so as to get priorities right.

Should any missteps be realised, mitigation should be the next course of action, not waiting to be taken to court.