Editorials KCPE results are out, focus now on quality

Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu. PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The KCPE exam results released on Wednesday should serve as a reminder of the great effort that has gone into recovering the school calendar year that the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted.

The stakeholders in the education sector deserve credit for pulling it off under extremely difficult circumstances.

However, the performance in STEM subjects has gone down, yet they are key to building the human capital required to industrialise Kenya.

It is wholly understandable, and perhaps was expected, that due to the lengthy period that candidates spent at home following the Covid-19-enforced school shutdown, performance would likely suffer.

These mitigating circumstances notwithstanding, the Ministry of Education and schools, in general, need to keep a keener eye on the standards of education at the primary school level going forward.

We cannot afford to let the decline in performance in key subjects become the norm, especially in core subjects such as mathematics, languages and sciences, which are key to skills development needed for the economy's growth.

The next generation of jobs is in technical fields such as technology, engineering and medical sciences among others.

Countries that have emphasized STEM subjects, such as China, India and Vietnam, have become favourite destinations for Big Tech companies looking for talents and manufacturing hubs.

The mastery of these core subjects depends on the quality of education, which starts with ensuring that all schools have the right facilities and learning materials.

Ministry of Education stakeholders should ensure, therefore that allocations are made to equipping all learning institutions adequately to prepare the future workforce.