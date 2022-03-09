Editorials Keep bank loans, fees fair

By BUSINESS DAILY

Banks have started getting their risk-based lending plans approved by the Central Bank of Kenya, which will allow them to adjust their rates upwards to cover borrower risk.

They have clamoured for these adjustments for more than two years, arguing that failure to let them price in risk was behind the low growth in private sector credit.

While it is only proper for the banks to be allowed to protect their assets from risk, it is important to remember how we got here in the first place.

There were concerns over predatory lending practices by the banks that at one point saw Parliament cap their loan rates.

It is important therefore for the lenders to show good faith and ensure fairness in setting their rates, eschewing the temptation to extract super profits.

This fairness ought to extend to the fees they charge on their products and services, which they have been leaning on to maintain profit growth.

These fees must now be moderated when the lenders are eventually allowed to levy the higher interest rates by the CBK, to avoid burdening their customers with unsustainable total cost of credit.