Editorials Keep doctors on NHIF board

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in this picture taken on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The drafters of the Bill seeking to amend the NHIF Act have not laid out sufficient reasons why doctors should be kicked out of the board while retaining other parties.

The push to remove a representative for doctors from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board will leave the insurer without an important voice from the people responsible for providing services to the fund’s members.

The input from doctors is invaluable when formulating policies at the fund, given the fact that they are the ones in direct contact with members seeking medical assistance.

Although it can be argued that doctors are the ones charging for the services the fund pays for and therefore should not be in a position to make policies towards the same, they do provide valuable technical expertise that helps in setting cover policies and charges.

Replacing the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) with the health professionals oversight body, a state agency domiciled at the Health Ministry, would also deny the NHIF valuable balance in the boardroom.

The drafters of the Bill seeking to amend the NHIF Act have also not laid out sufficient reasons why doctors should be kicked out of the board while retaining other parties such as Cotu, the Federation of Kenya Employers, the Council of Governors and NGO representatives.

In addition to having a representative for doctors on the NHIF board, it may also be necessary to get an independent voice to represent the interests of the public.