Editorials Keep Kenya attractive to investors in tax talks

By BUSINESS DAILY

News of a breakthrough in the ongoing talks to secure a favourable revenue-sharing deal with rich countries on rules of tax profits from global corporations is welcome.

Kenya has been reluctant to sign the global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent, noting that it stood to lose in the agreement. In the past, corporations, especially the so-called big tech, have been accused of engaging in tax evasion and profit repatriation.

The net losers have been the developing countries where they operate and therefore any agreement that will see them pay their fair share like other corporate taxpayers deserve full backing. That said, however, tax should not become a pain point for multinationals.

Instead, policymakers should strive to balance the need to ensure that the tech giants pay their fair share of tax while ensuring that Kenya is still the preferred investment decision.

And there should be no dragging of feet like we saw with the textile and manufacturing industries a few years ago where investors grew impatient over the dilly-dallying and shifting of goalposts, forcing them to neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.