Keep off wildlife routes

The sharp wildlife populations decline at the Nairobi National Park due to human encroachment is alarming and calls for urgent action.

But with the fast falling animal populations at the park, there may be no Big Five to see in a few years. With human settlements blocking most wildlife migratory routes, the numbers could decline even further.

To avert further encroachment we should start by incentivising the surrounding communities to keep the migratory corridors open by sharing the tourism proceeds.

This is especially crucial for the few remaining open migratory routes in Kapiti and Kitengela. The State should develop policy to ensure controlled development near the migratory corridors.