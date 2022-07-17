Editorials Keep politics out of fuel

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary



The issue of petroleum subsidy should not be directed by political considerations as suggested in the latest review of the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Rather than let the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announce the new pump prices, State House stole the thunder three hours earlier and declared that the cost of petroleum products would not change.

The statement effectively credited the President with authorising a subsidy of Sh16.7 billion to avoid a hike in fuel prices.

This is far from ideal. It is known that the executive arm of the government, including the Treasury, is involved in the running of the subsidy programme.

Once articulated, the various agencies, including Epra, should be allowed to implement the policy in service of the people. Rushing to take credit for the subsidy gives an impression that the policy is being used for political objectives, especially now that the country is weeks to the General Election.

In any case, the subsidy is not a favour to motorists, households and industries that consume diesel, petrol and kerosene. Kenyans have been funding the subsidy by paying the Petroleum Development Levy which was increased to Sh5.40 a litre of petrol and diesel from Sh0.40 in 2020.

The subsidy is therefore working exactly as it was designed and any additional amounts the government may be spending to rein in prices should be in keeping with its mandate of looking after the welfare of its citizens.