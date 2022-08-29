Editorials Keep the government running amid polls row

The dispute over the presidential election now before the Supreme Court should not disrupt government operations.

So the directive from the Treasury to civil servants and State officers to continue serving the country in their respective roles is timely.

It should help reduce the uncertainty that has clouded government programmes due to the dispute over the presidential election winner.

Government is the largest single employer in the country as well as the biggest buyer of products and services. Millions of Kenyans also rely on the government for services including education, healthcare and agriculture extension to name but a few.

Our position is that the outgoing administration should ensure that government operations both at the national and county levels are well funded and people entrusted with the responsibility work as required by law.

As Kenya’s democracy matures, we should strive to build independent and strong institutions that can keep the country going even when there are political stalemates.

Kenyans have proved that they can uses judicial means and other independent institutions established by the 2010 Constitution to address stalemates as is the case currently.

In addition, the country should work to have continuity between the two administrations to avoid the risk of having ghost projects that gobble taxpayers’ money but are never finished.

We have seen in the past stalled projects abandoned by successive regimes after taking office. This has denied Kenyans the benefit of using the facilities built using their taxes.