Keep urban sewerage services affordable

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company (MOWASCO) Limited Workers repair a Sewer Line in the Oldtown area in Mombasa on January 24, 2022.

By BUSINESS DAILY

The push to develop sewer lines under a proposed public-private partnership (PPP) programme is a step in the right direction.

The World Bank-backed programme, which will initially target five towns with private investors building sanitation facilities for 140,000 households, will greatly support the government’s efforts to improve living standards in rapidly growing urban areas.

However, the Sh827 every month and the initial set-up cost that will be charged to connect households to the services is beyond the reach for most of them.

Residents in these cities will each pay approximately $550 (Sh68,200) for the building of a new toilet facility or $200 (Sh24,800) for the repair of an existing one in a deal that will include a predefined fixed payment by the households.

Water and sanitation are basic needs. Therefore, the programme should ensure that the rates charged for the services are within every household's reach.

The national and county governments should also step up investments in water and sanitation. Having only 40 percent of the Nairobi population connected to the sewerage system, for instance, is unacceptable.