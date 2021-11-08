Editorials Kenya Power audit timely

Electricity House, Kenya Power head offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The utility firm says the suspension is the step before a forensic audit, covering procurement systems, stocks and employees.

Positively, after recording a loss after many years of stellar performance, it has started showing signs of growth, posting a profit of about Sh1.5 billion.

Kenya Power has suspended 59 employees on its supply chain desk on the recommendations of a presidential task force that was assessing power purchase agreements.

The team recommended reforming the supply chain after tendering tug-of-war that has dogged the company, leading to differences between the board and the management.

The utility firm says the suspension is the step before a forensic audit, covering procurement systems, stocks and employees.

While the rot at the company could be deeper and wider than the procurement desk, as some lobbies have argued, this is the right first move to take in unravelling what is ailing the juggernaut.

Positively, after recording a loss after many years of stellar performance, it has started showing signs of growth, posting a profit of about Sh1.5 billion.

To stay on the growth trajectory, Kenya Power requires a thorough audit extending beyond supply chain that should identify the challenges, clean it up and put it in the hands of the right captains to drive growth.