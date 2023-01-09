Editorials Kenya Power should prioritise efficiency

Kenya Power staff size has dropped by 1,734 between July 2021 and last November mainly on retirement.

The utility firm, which seeks voluntary exits of about 1,962 employees by next June, should now strike a balance between enhancing efficiency and replacing the exiting staff.

Kenya Power now has a chance to trim its staff costs from above 40 per cent of its operating expenses by injecting technology into its business to improve the quality of services and also cut operating costs.

The needs of clients in the 1990s when the retiring staff were hired are significantly different from the current needs, meaning Kenya Power should go for skill sets that reflect customers’ expectations.

The utility firm should enhance its network’s reliability through proactive network maintenance, deploying live line technology in network maintenance and scaling up automation.

Kenya Power should also scale up the ongoing installation of smart meters and related technologies to enable it to have remote meter visibility for monitoring and fraud detection.

While the growing customer numbers could mean the need for more staff, the use of technology in roles such as meter reading could save the firm money and also boost its service delivery.