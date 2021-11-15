Editorials Kenya Power system losses ought to drive turnaround

A Kenya Power technician at work in Eldoret Town. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Kenya Power should not be given a lot of headroom to charge overburdened consumers for its inefficiencies like has been reported.

Individuals and businesses are already paying for expensive power.

Businesses and households, reeling from the economic sting of Covid-19, are forced to cover for system losses which can be avoided if the company invested in better technology and ended corruption blamed for procurement of substandard equipment such as transformers.

Consumers paid an additional Sh5.06 billion to Kenya Power in the year ended June for electricity theft and leakages from an ageing transmission network.

The extra cost came after the energy regulator gave Kenya Power more room to bill consumers for the additional losses it incurs for electricity bought from generators such as KenGen that does not reach homes and businesses, technically known as system losses.

It is a shame that consumers have been made to cover for inefficiencies at the utility firm. Reducing electricity losses should be top among the company's reforms agenda.

The firm's power theft and leakages are above the global average, which indicates the weaknesses with the company's monitoring systems.

Kenya Power’s system losses in the review period stood at 24.14 percent, significantly above the global benchmark of 15 percent.

If this is left to go on, it's the ordinary citizens who will pay the high cost of inefficiency.

It is our hope that the current reforms being undertaken by the new team at Kenya Power will act swiftly to save local firms and households from high cost of power.

The company should also fast-track the agreement they had with leading telco Safaricom on investing in smart systems to limit power theft and leakages.

The State distributor loses a lot of electricity because of ageing systems. With Safaricom's investment, the firm will be better placed to address some of the issues that bring the losses.