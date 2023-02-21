Editorials KRA illicit cash sniffer dogs plan long overdue

A police officer and a sniffer dog check passenger bags. FILE PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The plan to start using sniffer dogs to detect cash at border points is a good move that will further boost the fight against tax evasion, money laundering and other crimes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it is working to introduce specially trained canines at airports and border points that will sniff out currency hidden by travellers.

It is illegal for one to travel with cash in excess of $10,000 (Sh1.26 million) in one or multiple currencies.

But there has been an increase in the number of Kenyans and foreigners arrested with large sums at airports and other points of entry.

Travelling with large sums is seen as an indicator of illegal activity, especially if the money is not declared in advance to the authorities.

The top activities associated with large cross-border cash movements include money laundering, terrorism financing, tax evasion and smuggling.

By using sniffer dogs, the scope of scanning travellers for wads of cash can be expanded and made easier and quicker.

Currently, KRA officials at the borders stop random travellers for checks. Given the large number of people entering and leaving the country, it is difficult to conduct a thorough search on each traveller and their bags.

Trained dogs have proved to be effective in sniffing out targeted items and contraband, including drugs and cash.

A German shepherd, for instance, has in less than three months of service tracked a total of $847,070 (Sh105.8 million) while patrolling the Düsseldorf Airport in western Germany.