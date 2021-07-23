Editorials KRA should do more to increase tax collections

By BUSINESS DAILY

By extending the deadline for installing new electronic tax registers that will deliver real-time data on sales, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has scored two major points that are expected to grow revenue collection.

Pushing back the deadline from this year to August 2022 gives the traders more time to prepare well for the new gadgets that will make it possible for the tax agency to get daily sales reports as opposed to the manual scrutiny. Giving businesses more room will boost levels of compliance.

Two, the upgrade secures the much-needed monitoring of revenues that allows no room for rampant leakages that is denying the economy the energy to run the regulars like paying salaries while launching more development projects that have been suffering as recurrent expenditures rise.

Without a doubt, the KRA has done a commendable job in growing the annual collections from Sh1.37 trillion in 2017/18 to Sh1.544 trillion in the just-ended financial year whose figures were ruined by Covid-19 a year after the taxman collected Sh1.6 trillion in 2019/2020. It is targeting collecting Sh1.78 trillion this financial year.

However, the KRA can do better than this. What with increased hiring and new ideas that target the billions of shillings the tax cheats are keeping away.

It needs to go beyond pursuing the cheats to expanding the tax base so that every citizen takes care of themselves and the rest as per the taxation laws, schedules, and bands.

We urge the taxman to go a notch higher in the upgrade of its systems so that no individual or business can gets away with evading taxes. This must be stopped through regular campaigns, education, technology revamp, and recruiting top talent.

Achieving such lofty standards will require the KRA’s workers to be beyond reproach. In addition to water-tight recruitment, the staff should undergo retraining, with more attentionpaid to ethics that leave no room for temptations to collude with their tax cheat targets.