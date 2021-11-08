Editorials KRA’s social media trap for tax cheats is viable

Times Tower, the headquarters of the KRA, in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Many businesses have built their presence online, earning millions of shillings, yet the owners are not paying taxes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s plans to start trawling Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms to catch tax dodgers and cheats have elicited mixed reactions.

While some Kenyans see this as an infringement of privacy others have dismissed it as an exercise in futility because people post fake glamorous lifestyles.

But the deployment of social media in the fight against tax evasion is already registering success in developed countries. The goal is to identify discrepancies between a citizen’s declared revenue and the lifestyle he or she shares on social media.

Kenya has been losing billions of shillings to evasion and cheating while the same tax evaders keep posting photos of high-end cars, throwing expensive parties, and living lavishly.

Common culprits include traders and professionals in private practice like lawyers and doctors. Many businesses have also built their presence online, earning millions of shillings, yet the owners are not paying taxes.

There should be no sympathy for wealthy tax cheats. A compliant, wider tax base will in the long term cushion the formal sector workers from increases in tax rates.

This strategy has also been used in countries such as Australia when the government hired teams to look out online for people who claimed to be unemployed in their tax returns but were caught sharing social media links and comments to their online businesses.

The data miners monitor their social media activity, supposed spending, and declared income to make sure it adds up.

To address the concerns that those who post about luxurious lifestyles may actually be ‘paupers’, France, which is also using the same strategy, said “if you post numerous pictures of yourself with a luxury car while you don’t have the means to own one, then maybe your cousin or your girlfriend has lent it to you.”

If the KRA employs this strategy of digging deeper and following the money trail, it is likely to smoke out tax cheats who may have invested their monies using third parties, recover unpaid taxes, and ultimately raise the national revenues.

Let’s support the KRA’s bid to broaden the tax base.