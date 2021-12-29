Editorials KU hospital ownership tussle may hurt its goals

Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Summary Documents tabled in Parliament exposed silent wars pitting the hospital board against the Kenyatta University (KU) management for control of the health centre now listed as a parastatal.

These wars are not good for the operation of the hospital which is yet to break-even.

The standoff in the ownership of Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) is self-defeating and looks set to hurt those who should benefit from the multi-billion shilling health facility.

Documents tabled in Parliament exposed silent wars pitting the hospital board against the Kenyatta University (KU) management for control of the health centre now listed as a parastatal.

These wars are not good for the operation of the hospital which is yet to break-even. It is high time the hospital management and KU administration set aside their differences for the benefit of patients and students who rely on it for practicals.

The Treasury has revealed the State forcibly took over the hospital from the higher learning institution after it defaulted on a Sh10 billion Chinese loan.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says the conversion of the hospital into an independent State agency is aimed at recovering $99 million (Sh11.18 billion) which the State borrowed from Export-Import Bank (Exim) of China on behalf of the university a decade ago.

The Treasury should set out the terms of the agreement and make it known whether the facility will revert to the institution once the loan is fully repaid. The silence can prolong financial burden at the facility.

The aim of taking the management of the hospital from the university is good but it should not be used to disadvantage a section of stakeholders such as medical students.

It is our position that the hospital should be open to treat patients and earn revenues that will go towards repaying the debt. We are aware that the hospital as a parastatal under the Ministry of Health is not obligated to allow unlimited access to KU staff and students.

But taking over the management should not be the basis for denying students and staff the much needed access since these two groups were intended to benefit from the construction of the hospital directly.