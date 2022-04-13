Editorials Lax regulation to blame for collapse of Resolution

By BUSINESS DAILY

The collapse of Resolution Insurance with over Sh6.5 billion in client cash, insurance claims, and creditor funds after its shareholders failed to recapitalise the business is indicative of regulatory lapses.

The insurer had collected Sh4.1 billion in premiums out of which 90 percent were medical customers. This leaves many people who paid Sh3.5 billion to cover medical expenses now exposed with little reprieve.

While the clients will get compensated to a maximum of Sh250,000 from the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) it may not be enough to cover their entire claims.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) might have taken too long to resolve the problems at the insurer, leading to its closure in April 5.

The tell-tale signs were all there in the run-up to the collapse as cash flow problems saw the insurer’s cover rejected by some hospitals for late settlements of bills.

Clients poured out frustrations on social media over their inability to access medical care as a result of their cards being rejected.

The company had the second-highest number of complaints reported as at June last year. It was only after Resolution stopped underwriting or renewing policies and auctioneers descended on its offices that the IRA placed the insurer under statutory management, stating that efforts to rescue the insurer, including injection of additional capital, had failed.

Court documents show that the regulator was aware of failure to inject cash into the business as early as January last year and did not take stronger action.

Although there has been relative stability in the sector since the collapse of Concord Insurance in 2013 the lull does not mean all was well. There are weak players with persistent complaints from policyholders over failures to honour claims.

The regulator should take these as tell-tale signs, implement the increase in capital commensurate with risk promptly before the weak insurers end up collapsing and causing pain to customers.

The IRA should adopt the policy of the banking system, which has seen the Central Bank of Kenya intervening early in cases of weak lenders such as Jamii Bora, Transnational Bank, Mayfair and National Bank and having them partner with stronger players to ensure stability.