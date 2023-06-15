Editorials Learn from Budget mistakes

The National Treasury building in Nairobi in this picture taken on March 15, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Treasury CS will read the Budget statement today in Parliament, with the housing levy emerging as one of the most discussed topics since the Finance Bill was published.

The proposal to deduct three percent of salaries up to a ceiling of Sh5,000 generated a lot of heat leading to the 1.5 percent revision, according to the National Assembly’s Planning Committee.

As stormy as the housing levy debate was, the robustness of the reviews confirm one thing: affordable housing is a priority in a developing country such as Kenya.

However, the issues raised about the idea should warn the generators of the ideas and drafters of policies, laws and rules to package them in a manner that takes care of most questions, issues and concerns.

Among other lessons, the takeaway for the government in the housing saga is to put all cards on the table if the idea has to be appreciated by the increasingly discerning electorate, taxpayers and watchers of public affairs.

One of the most authentic sources of this transparency goal is the Constitution itself which encourages structured public participation, a consideration that has seen various national and county government programmes challenged in court successfully.

As the Budget is presented, the success of this housing goal hinges on presenting facts and figures and allowing robust public participation.