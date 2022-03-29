Editorials Learn from Jersey’s seizure of the Okemo, Gichuru loot

By BUSINESS DAILY

The fight against graft received a significant boost after Jersey and Kenyan authorities agreed to buy medical equipment with the Sh450.6 million recovered from offshore accounts held by former Kenya Power chief Samuel Gichuru and ex-Energy minister Chris Okemo.

While there is enough reason to celebrate this in a country where graft lords have for decades had the freedom to enjoy their ill-gotten loot, the actions of Jersey ought to show Kenya that it is possible to recover corruption proceeds if there is political will to do so.

In the Gichuru and Okemo case, the investigations conducted so far indicate that the pair had stashed away a total of Sh1.07 billion in the Jersey account, and in turn wired back part of the money to Kenya in the years up to 2002. This explains the Jersey authorities only finding Sh450.6 million.

The onus is therefore on Kenyan authorities to demonstrate the same diligence and trace the funds that were repatriated home, seize the assets they financed and return the cash to the exchequer.

This will also serve as a notice to would-be looters of public funds that there is nowhere to hide their stolen money.

This should not be the end of the legal action, however. Successful prosecution and jailing of perpetrators are also key in deterring the corrupt.

It is instructive that neither Mr Okemo nor Mr Gichuru has ever been charged with graft relating to the offshore loot in the Kenyan courts, even as the government gladly receives the funds they are alleged to have taken in bribes.

Indeed, the only cases related to the matter in the local courts are the ones in which they have been fighting extradition to Jersey to face trial for graft.

Those graft cases that have made it to court in Kenya are also notorious for their slow progression, allowing those charged to continue enjoying their wealth while the intended beneficiaries of the money continue to suffer from unfulfilled government services.

Simply put, Kenya must up its game in the fight against graft, taking lessons from the way Jersey has handled the Okemo and Gichuru cases.