Editorials Let county governors pay for their pension

The push by county governors and their deputies for a lifetime monthly pension of Sh739,200 and Sh700,000 respectively is selfish and should be blocked.

Kenya’s wage bill is already unsustainable. It is eating into development allocations. The latest attempt by county bosses to have hefty send-off benefits could further deny devolved units the money needed to provide services.

We cannot develop the country if most resources are channelled towards paying elected officials juicy perks.

Besides the monthly pay, they are seeking a lump sum payment equivalent to their one-year pay, a 3,000cc four-wheel-drive car, fuel allowance, a driver, a personal assistant and a medical cover for local and overseas treatment.

The SRC says the proposal by the Council of Governors (CoG) will leave the Treasury with a bill of Sh1.3 billion in the first year after accounting for other benefits. A monthly pension for deputy governors will set back taxpayers Sh1.04 billion.

It is a shame that political leaders are ignoring the plight of millions of Kenyans who go to bed hungry while they push for lavish lifestyles at taxpayer expense.

The government should introduce contributory pension schemes even for elected leaders in line with other pension reforms such as those that have seen teachers and civil servants adopt a sustainable model.

The county chiefs should embrace the contributory scheme if they have the interest of this country at heart.

The argument by CoG that other countries with devolved units like Kenya give their governors pension does not put into consideration the local realities.

Countries like Nigeria and South Africa have bigger economies and decades-old devolved units, unlike Kenya. Kenya’s devolved governments are just about to mark 10 years.

It is incumbent upon our leaders to find solutions that conserve the resources of taxpayers instead of making demands that push the country into a fiscal hole.