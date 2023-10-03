Editorials Let new JKIA terminal tender be above board

By BUSINESS DAILY

Plans to construct a third terminal at JKIA starting January next year are timely, especially now that Kenya seeks to strengthen its hub status.

However, this should not be another avenue for stealing taxpayers’ money by over-quoting for the project and giving kickbacks to get the job. JKIA has two terminals hence an additional terminal makes economic sense.

But already, the Auditor-General has singled out Sh821 million spent on five stalled JKIA projects whose completion still hangs in balance.

The expenditures are related to spending on stalled projects at Greenfield Terminal and the second runway. This should not be the case with the new terminal.

There has also been a waste of taxpayers’ funds on paying penalties from contractors who have been edged out after winning jobs fairly.

Chinese firm, ACEG-CATIC JV, for instance, slapped the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) with a Sh17.6 billion bill for a project that never took off.

Let this new terminal project be above board. The company being awarded the tender must have submitted the highest quality bid and be able to do the project to world-class standards.