Editorials Lift secrecy on Presidency

MPs during a session at Parliament chambers. PHOTO | FILE

By BUSINESS DAILY

An incident in which journalists were on Tuesday barred from covering a parliamentary committee meeting called to scrutinise spending by the Presidency raises transparency and accountability questions.

The restrictions mean that the public remains unaware of what transpired when the accounting officer at the Office of the President appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to answer audit queries.

The order paper by Parliament showed that the Presidency was required to explain why pending bills totalling Sh342, 081,809 were not paid as of June 30, 2019. The bills were not settled during the 2018/2019 fiscal year but were instead carried forward to 2019/2020.

There is reason to read malice in locking out journalists from the committee session because pending bills are a matter of public interest and there should be no secrecy in discussing them.

It is rather baffling that the State would want to keep such transactions secret.

Kenyans deserve to know how taxpayers’ money is spent and locking out the media from such meetings hurts transparency. The media must be allowed to do its job of scrutinising public expenditure and asking tough questions whenever there are grey areas.