Lift the veil of secrecy over big State contracts

Over the past few years, a few Chinese companies have amassed road and infrastructure contracts worth Sh1 trillion under the Jubilee administration.

The inquiry seeks to bring down the towers of secrecy in projects during the tenure of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Confidentiality clauses prevent borrowers from revealing the terms of the loans and informal collateral arrangements that benefit Chinese lenders over other creditors.

Kenyans deserve to know the millionaire investors behind these projects. They need to see the faces pocketing the billions of shillings and if the money paid is legitimate.

If this inquiry comes to fruition and becomes part and parcel of tendering processes of key infrastructure projects in the future, it will help remove the opacity that has led to inflated bills and favouritism in awarding of such tenders. It will also ensure that debarred firms and individuals are not awarded tenders in Kenya.

Over the past few years, a few Chinese companies have amassed road and infrastructure contracts worth Sh1 trillion under the Jubilee administration while Kenyan contractors are left to fight for small roads and subcontracts. Yet the local partners behind the projects remain masked.

Transparency will add another layer of integrity when it comes to the bidding and billing processes.

Inflated bills, for instance, make Kenyan projects cost millions of shillings more than similar ones done in the neighbouring countries

For years, Chinese loan contracts with low- and middle-income countries have been shrouded with secrecy, causing resentment from locals.

In addition to revealing the local suppliers and contractors, Kenyans want to know the amount paid for these projects.

But the quest to unmask the local directors or beneficiaries of Chinese contractors should not be about settling political scores.

As it were a request by Aden Duale, the Garissa Township MP who was once an ally of Mr Kenyatta before they fell out ahead of the next General Election in August.