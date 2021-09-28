Editorials Lock out tainted aspirants

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Proposed changes to the Elections Act have come at the right time as the country gears up for the 2022 polls. The changes seek to lock out aspirants with active court cases on corruption and other economic crimes from running for any elective seat.

The Kenyan political culture has become so tolerant of unethical behaviour that persons implicated in graft often seek elective posts to hide their crimes.

The aspirants capitalise on the principle of presumption of innocence to get clearance from the anti-graft and electoral agencies. The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which intends to seal this loophole, is likely to face resistance in Parliament.

It is a shame that about 15 serving MPs have ongoing graft and other economic crimes-related cases in court.

But if the lawmakers are to show true patriotism and respect for the Constitution’s Chapter Six on leadership and integrity, they must back the changes to restore integrity and confidence in the House and by extension the Executive.

Having the right people in Parliament is a critical weapon in the war against corruption as they provide oversight on the country’s affairs. MPs, please shut that door firmly.