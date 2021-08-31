Editorials Look inward for tourists amid the UK travel ban

More by this Author Summary For the past year, the Tourism ministry has been waiting with bated breath to see Kenya removed from the UK's travel red list.

But with the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus now in Kenya, hope is waning fast.

The writing is now on the wall. If hotels or tour agents are to remain in business, they must court the domestic and African travellers.

This not only means reducing the bed charges but also customising the activities to suit their culture and preferences.

For instance, Kenya has not yet properly marketed the Maasai Mara Great Migration to Ugandans or Botswana. Uganda is a big potential market yet tourist numbers from this neighbouring country dropped by 28,981 last year, the biggest dip in all the key markets.

The travel restrictions because of Covid-19 have reduced the number of foreigners coming to Kenya.

There were high hopes from stakeholders in the industry that Kenya would be upgraded from red list to amber on the back of the recent visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the UK, which is the top tourism source market.

With Kenya still on the red list, most hotels that rely on foreigners, especially the tented camps in Maasai Mara, Laikipia, and Samburu are recording very low occupancy rates even in this peak tourism season.

There is another untapped market; the youth, the backpackers, and the budget travellers. The modern youth’s pastime is no longer drinking in bars as the older generation.

They are travelling every other weekend. They love sightseeing.

They prefer horseback riding at Chyulu Hill, walking with rhinos in the wilderness or watching the sunset in Maasai Mara. But the hotels located in these destinations charge high prices.

They would rather stay without guests for weeks than reduce rates and customise no-frill packages for the low spenders.

Most of the youth do not necessarily fancy luxuriously plated dishes or private jet rides. Their fun is in experiences.

The tourism industry is reawakening. It just needs tourists back. But the future tourist might not necessarily be a Briton or an American. It's time to pursue the Chinese, or the Tunisian, or the Kenyan budget-traveller.