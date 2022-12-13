Editorials Low pay raises concerns on growing inequality

By BUSINESS DAILY

The latest Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS) data show only 310,884 out of the 2.9 million employed Kenyans are earning above Sh100,000 every month.

This represents only 12.37 per cent of the total workforce.

With the cost of living high, these numbers suggest that a majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

Also, many of the workers can easily slide into poverty with a further rise in the cost of living or the slightest economic shock.

The World Bank says although economic growth contributed significantly to poverty reduction in Kenya, growth has become less pro-poor in recent years.

This must be addressed quickly.

When some people do not have enough and others have hugely more than they need, it is easy to conclude that the problem is with the government policies that do not help the poor.

There is a very small percentage of Kenyans with incomes that put them in financially stable positions, while millions of others are bothered by low salaries and inequality.

President William Ruto’s government must come up with policies that reduce economic inequality.