Editorials Lower political temperatures

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru addresses wananchi at Kagumo trading centre in Kirinyaga County on November 28, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The NCIC must step up vigilance on incitement and violence and crack down on politicians stoking conflict and hiring criminal gangs.

A consensus of a panel of economists from 16 global banks, consultancies and thinkers have warned Kenya to look out for debt and political tension as the country struggles to grow back the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic shocks.

The panel from FocusEconomics underscores the importance of the conduct of the national election and the political temperatures around the polls as key determinants of how fast Kenya will emerge from the Covid-19 strain on the economy.

How we manage the elections will have an effect on investor confidence and may limit or negatively affect investment and capital flows that are a risk to our fragile currency and post Covid-19 economic recovery.

This means that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) will have very important roles to play.

The NCIC must step up vigilance on incitement and violence and crack down on politicians stoking conflict and hiring criminal gangs.

The commission should also work closely with key stakeholders like religious leaders to ensure peace prevails despite political differences.