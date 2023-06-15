Editorials Make credit market friendly to MSMEs

The disclosure that microfinance banks are charging small businesses up to 32 percent interest rates on loans despite insisting on collateral should be a major concern given the big role played by micro small and medium enterprises(MSMEs) in anchoring the national economy through millions of jobs in the informal sector.

MSMEs are owned by Kenyans of low means and are always mainly the lifeline of their founders and employees. These businesses are small with limited capital and cash flow.

Charging such high-interest rates on loans extended to small businesses is simply pushing them off the cliff because it hurts their ability to service their debt, especially in the current economic environment of high costs.

This means that too much of the MSMEs’ capital is spent on paying off expensive debt instead of expanding their operations to grow revenue.

It also slows down their growth and erodes their competitive advantage.

The State should therefore review the state of the MSME lending market and probably scale up its credit guarantee scheme to open up more affordable funds for small players.